Members from the Municipality of Mackenzie presented thoughts and concerns to School District 57 in an effort to advocate for more local trustees in the area.

Speaking in Prince George Tuesday night, Mackenzie Deputy Mayor and Councillor Joan Atkinson feels there needs to be a voice representing smaller districts.

“Decisions are all made in Prince George and there’s no correspondence from the outlining communities. This year so far, we’ve had a representative visit our community once; to me, that’s not good representation.”

#Mackenzie Mayor Crook (right) Councillor Atkinson says #SD57 needs voice in local school board; trustee should live in community @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/JeVBiQA4E5 — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) March 1, 2017

While she’s confident in SD57’s relationship with the BC government, she admits it can be a little frustrating trying to get a conversation with Education Minister Mike Bernier.

Atkinson hopes the board will be able to give an immediate answer once they make contact.

“They’re going to have to come to a decision very quickly. We want them to start engaging in discussion themselves so that when they do get the request from Minister Bernier, they’re able to have a quick turn-around.”

She says they’ve gone through the proper procedures when asking for local trustees and would like to see something implemented as soon as possible.

“We have made the application to the school board and the decision now lies with the Minister of Education. That information he gathers, he’ll then make his decision whether or not we’ll be granted regional representation.”

Atkinson says it’s about putting students first regardless of where they live in the province, something she wants BC’s Ministry of Education to stand firm on.