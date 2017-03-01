The B.C. Division leading Prince George Cougars are not in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for a third straight week.

The Cougars went 4-5-0-2 in February with none of their victories against a team with a winning record.

Prince George had an earlier stretch this season of 19 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

The Erie Otters remain #1 while the Regina Pats stay at #2.

The Medicine Hat Tigers climb from #9 to #7 while the Everett Silvertips drop from #7 to #9.

The Seattle Thunderbirds remain an honorable mention.

The weekly rankings are compiled by a panel of NHL scouts.