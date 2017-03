Former Prince George RCMP top cop Brendan Butterworth-Carr is now the Commanding Officer for the RCMP in BC.

She is replacing Deputy Commissioner Craig Callens who is retiring after 32 years.

Butterworth-Carr joined the mounties back in 1987 and served as the Officer in Charge in Prince George.

She holds a variety of positions including as a member of the British Columbia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Chair of the RCMP’s National Women’s Advisory Committee.