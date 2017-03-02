Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Morris is very pleased with the appointment of Brenda Butterworth-Carr as the new RCMP Commanding Officer in BC.

Morris says she’s more than worthy of the promotion. “I’ve known Brenda for a number of years now and I have observed her work as she’s been professional and a capable leader within the organisation as I’ve watched with interest the progression of her career.”

Morris was a longtime RCMP himself and says the recent hiring comes as no surprise, especially from his two sons who worked under her.

“I never worked with her when she was in charge in Prince George but my sons did, they raved about her and she was an excellent leader who had the backing of all the troops in the city at the time so I think that is a great endorsement right there.”

Butterworth-Carr used to be the Officer in Charge in Prince George and was the longtime RCMP Commanding Officer in Saskatchewan.

She replaces Craig Callens who is retiring after 32 years with the mounties.