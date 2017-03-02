North Central teams are down to the consolation at the Provincial high school basketball championships in Langley.

The defending AA girls champion Duchess Park Condors lost their opener 65-54 to Britannia.

The College Heights AA girls began 0-2 as they fell to Immaculata 83-63 and to Southridge 66-59.

The PGSS AAA girls are also 0-2 as they were beaten 97-56 by Abbotsford and 79-33 by Yale.

The Duchess Park junior girls split their first two games. They lost 59-30 to Heritage Woods but came back for a 32-26 victory over Vernon.

The PGSS junior girls dropped their first two by scores of 60-34 to Okanagan Mission and 53-31 to Smithers.

Earlier in Langley, PGSS finished 15th and Duchess Park 31st out of 32 at the Provincial junior boys basketball championship which concluded Tuesday.

