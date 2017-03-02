The first weekend of March has arrived which brings with it crucial hockey games for the Prince George Cougars, Prince George Spruce Kings and the Cariboo Cougars.

Let’s start with the P.G. Cougars where the good news is they lead the B.C. Division, a position they have been in since opening night of the season.

The bad news is that it’s been over six weeks since the Cougars have beaten a team that currently sits in a playoff spot (January 18th, 6-5 in a shootout over Portland).

Since that time, the Cougars have gone 7-8-2-1 which is passable until one considers who those seven victories were against.

Four came against Edmonton, two of the wins were vs. Vancouver and the other was against Spokane.

None of those three teams will likely be in the playoffs (Spokane has a remote chance but is nine points out with 10 to play).

Half of those eight regulation losses were against Kelowna.

The other defeats in regulation were to Kamloops, Red Deer, Spokane and Moose Jaw.

The losses in extra time came against Kamloops (overtime), Vancouver (shootout) and Red Deer (shootout).

No matter how one looks at the situation, the Cougars have not been playing nearly as well as they did when they were ranked for 19 consecutive weeks in the CHL’s Top 10. (The Cats have been out of the Top 10 for each of the last three weeks)

Whether the reasons for the slide are mental and/or fatigue, or that other teams have simply caught up after the January 10th trade deadline, the Cougars are still in control their own fate and all the concern will be brushed aside “IF” they can provide a strong finish.

Prince George is in first place by three points over Kamloops and by four over surging Kelowna.

The Cougars and Blazers have seven games left (four against each other) while the Rockets have eight remaining.

This brings us to tonight (Friday) and Saturday at CN Centre with Prince George hosting Kamloops in a much anticipated double-header.

The pressure is on the Cougars who are in search of their first banner.

As a team they should welcome the challenge, the expectations and even the anxiety that comes with it.

First place is not as important as a long playoff run but this weekend Cougars fans will get a first-hand look at how well the team handles adversity.

Remaining opponents for the BC Division contenders.

PG: (four against Kamloops and one each vs. Portland, Tri-City and Spokane)

Kamloops: (four against Prince George, two vs. Victoria and one against Vancouver)

Kelowna: (three vs. Vancouver, two against both Everett and Victoria and one vs. Tri-City).

#

The P.G Spruce Kings are in a different boat than the Cougars as they gear up to start the BCHL playoffs.

Being a massive underdog means the Spruce Kings have nothing to lose since no one with logic believes they can upset the regular season champion Wenatchee Wild.

The Spruce Kings were a whopping 38 points behind the Wild in the standings (94 to 56).

In addition, not only did Wenatchee win all seven regular season match-ups but they did so by a combined score 46-13. Ouch!

If the Spruce Kings win a game or two, one can argue it’s a moral victory for a team that missed

the playoffs in 2015-16.

Moreover, Wenatchee never lost a game in regulation at home all regular season (27-0-2).

If the Spruce Kings can somehow get a split of the first two games, the 2-3-2 format may work in their favor.

The reality is the Spruce Kings have about the same chance of winning the series as the Toronto Maple Leafs do of winning the Stanley Cup.

In other words it is not going to happen.

Dates for Spruce Kings against the Wild:

Games 1 and 2 in Wenatchee Saturday (7pm) and Sunday at (5pm)

Games 3 and 4 in P.G. Tuesday and Wednesday (7pm).

If necessary

Game 5 in P.G. Friday, March 10th (7pm).

Games 6 and 7 in Wenatchee Sunday, March 12th (8pm) and Monday, March 13th (7pm).

#

The Cariboo Cougars are having a record breaking season.

With 32 wins (32-5-1), they have established a club record for most victories in one season.

Cariboo has a two point lead over the second place Vancouver NE Chiefs and the Cats hold the tie-breaker.

The Cougars will secure top spot with one win in their last two games against the 3rd place Okanagan Rockets (Saturday afternoon at 3:45 and Sunday morning at 10 at Kin 1).

The goal is much loftier for a team that is ranked #1 in the country for the second week in a row (NE Chiefs are ranked 5th) and will host the Telus Cup national championship next month.

If they can maintain that top ranking by end of the April, their dream season will be complete.

From the Quote Rack:

Did you see what happened at the end of the Oscars? Yeah, the producers of “La La Land” went up on stage after the movie was named Best Picture — then it was announced that they actually lost to “Moonlight.” And today, they joined a support group with the Atlanta Falcons and Hillary Clinton.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon

So is La La Land, which looked like a sure thing and was the announced Oscar winner, now the official team movie of the Atlanta Falcons?

Comedy writer Janice Hough of Palo Alto, California www.leftcoastsportsbabe.com

The makers of ‘La La Land’ have contacted the U.S. Olympic committee and voted unanimously to not accept their Silver Medals.

Contributor Bill Littlejohn of South Lake Tahoe, California

This Best Picture Award was the first call I have seen overturned recently “after further review” without a challenge flag being thrown.

Contributor Tony Chong of Vancouver

According to reports, for the first time in 146 years Chicago has not had snow in the months of January and February. So either climate change is real, or the Cubs winning the World Series really screwed up the universe.

Late Night talk show host Seth Meyers

In a goalie swap, the LA Kings acquired Ben Bishop from Tampa Bay for Peter Budaj. Experts

suggest the Lightning got rooked.

Contributor Marc Ragovin of New York

And in case you missed it:

A viral photo appears to show New York Knicks’ president Phil Jackson snoozing on a city bus. Not pictured was Carmelo Anthony — under the bus, where Jackson had thrown him.

Comedy writer RJ Currie www.Sportsdeke.com

Hartley Miller is the sports director and morning news anchor for 94.3 the Goat.

He also is the 94.3 radio color commentator for P.G. Cougars home games.

His column appears Fridays on myprincegeorgenow.com.

Send along a quote, note, or anecdote to hmiller@thegoatrocks.ca

Follow him on twitter: @Hartley_Miller