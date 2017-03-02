The BCHL announces their award recipients for the 2016-17 season | Photo Courtesy of BCHL/Twitter

The BCHL’s regular season is complete and today, they announced the 2016-17 award recipients.

On the eve of the Fred Page Cup Playoffs, top-ranked Wentachee claims three of the top five awards voted by the league’s coaches.

And the winners are…

Here’s the names going on #BCHL hardware for this season:https://t.co/V1jkUisGQz pic.twitter.com/CMXEKYfACu — BC Hockey League (@bchllive) March 2, 2017

Wild forward Brendan Harris is awarded the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy for BCHL MVP and the Bob Fenton Award for most sportsmanlike, while his bench boss Bliss Littler takes home the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy as coach of the year.

Harris also receives the Brett Hull Trophy, in the non-voting category, as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals and 98 points.

Victoria Grizzlies’ Jake Stevens is named the top defenceman of the year; Prince George Spruce King Tyler Anderson was a fellow nominee for this award.

Rookie of the year is Cam Donaldson of the Powell River Kings, awarded the Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy

The BCHL’s top goaltender is Vernon’s Darion Hanson, who averaged a 1.84 goals-against-average this season.

The BCHL playoffs begin Friday night; for the Spruce Kings, they’ll face-off with the Wild in Game One of their series, Saturday night in Wenatchee.