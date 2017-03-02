The Central BC Railway and Forestry Museum’s proposed wooden pavilion has hit a disappointing bump.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG) met Wednesday to discuss the Museum’s request for $100,000 to put toward the planned $1.24 million outdoor structure. The wooden structure, which will be constructed by volunteers through the Timber Framers Guild, would protect the museum’s old rail cars that are currently exposed to wind and rain. The building could also be used for markets and events.

Ultimately, the RDFFG decided to receive the information without committing any funding. This isn’t necessarily a rejection but is a decision Museum Executive Director Ranjit Gill calls “disappointing.”

She remains hopeful that the community will see the benefit of the structure and that the funding will come through. With or without it, Gill says the project is moving forward.

“We have already expended about $250,000. We’ve got the brackets in the ground, we’ve got the ramp built, we have money in the bank and we’re still looking for several hundreds of thousands of dollars. I have applied for many grants and I continually am looking for other opportunities for this project.”

Many professionals have donated their skills instead of money. Engineers designed the building for free and a lot of wood has been given free of charge. The workforce is coming from as far as Europe in exchange for room and board. Taking all of this into account, she’s confident the funding will come through “because it’s such a great project. It’s a community project, and I’m certain someone will come through with us.”

Gill presented a similar, $100,000 funding request to Prince George City Council in late January. Councillors were also noncommittal.

The first phase will begin in May. The building will be raised in late July.