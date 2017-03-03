A free roof courtesy of Ridgeline Roofing will be given away to one lucky fan during Lumberjack Night at the Prince George Cougars game on Friday.

Josh Eiswirth with Ridgeline Roofing says they never thought the idea would take off like it did.

“I was actually worried we would not get a good story or find that person who needs it but my wife and I spent all last weekend reading story after story and it was tough but I’m really excited since we’ll be able to make a difference to somebody.”

Eiswirth adds it’s a good way to give back. “I’ve always been a big believer in loving your neighbour and supporting them. We’re here to help and support each other, this community has been so wonderful to me, my company, friends, and family along with the customers.”

The lucky winner will be announced on the ice and will have their roof installed later this spring.