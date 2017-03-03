The Employee Campaign from CIBC has raised over $13,000 in support of the United Way of Northern BC.

The funds will support 123 organisations and 308 programs across the region including several in Prince George according to United Way Spokesperson Roberta Squire.

“It’s very, very exciting as that money will go a long way to help a lot of organisations and programs even here directly it will assist at least 70 programs in Prince George.”

Some of the groups that stand to benefit include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince George, the Hospice House, the PG Brain Injury Group and the Spinal Cord Injury BC’s Prince George location.

A cheque presentation will be made by members of CIBC’s 3rd avenue branch during Friday’s Prince George Cougars game against the Kamloops Blazers.