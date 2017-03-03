For the second time in the last six years, a minor football coach from Vanderhoof is the winner of an Orange Helmet Award from the BC Lions.

Phil Turgeon coaches the Vanderhoof Vikings Pee Wee minor football team and explains how he received the honour.

“I was at a meeting in Prince George and my cell phone rang, looked at it and was a number from down south and it was Jamie Taras from the BC Lions and let me know I was selected as the Community Coach of the Year.”

Turgeon adds it still hasn’t sunk in. “I am still in a bit of shock my assistants would even consider me and look at the application, but it’s also a huge honour just to be nominated.”

Turgeon will be heading to Vancouver at the end of the month for the Orange Helmet Awards Banquet.

Back in 2011, Russ Jensen and Jeff van Dolah were also honoured with an Orange Helmet Award.