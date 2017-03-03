The BC government is making progress on their Rural Development Strategy announcing 10 new projects today, including a $25 million investment for high-speed internet and diversifying economy for job creation in Northern BC.

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond says this is a plan to build more advantages for local residents.

“There’s no doubt there’s more work to be done and I think the government laid out a plan to day that says that exactly. We understand there’s more work, we need to invest, we’re going to work alongside you, and we’re going to strengthen those important communities.”

She believes surrounding villages, like McBride and Valemount, will not only benefit greatly with this funding for the young tech-savvy generation and growing businesses…

“But it’s also going to have transportation! So across rural BC as we unveil this strategy, we’re going to invest in those small communities with the intention of creating more jobs and growing a stronger economy.”

Bond says an additional $800,000 will go towards skill-training support programs for the whole strategy and a $475,000 investment for improvements along the Robson Valley Stretch for enhanced tourism.

Upgrades to the Frost Lake Trail for the Tabor Mountain Recreation Society and a new digital tool for the Valemount Community Forest are also part of the development plan, to which Bond is grateful for the community support as well.

“Incredible volunteers, who have created an amazing network of trails and opportunities. We have the potential to grow that corridor from a tourism perspective, so today is about saying ‘well done,’ this is going to help with the work you want to do.”

Premier Christy Clark made a formal announcement on the 10 rural projects in Merritt earlier today.

You can click here for the full list of intiatives.