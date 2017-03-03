Prince George Spruce Kings alumni Adam Brubacher who plays NCAA hockey for the Rochester Institute of Technology has been named was the named the 2016-17 Atlantic Hockey Conference Gladiator Custom Mouthguards All-Rookie Team.

Brubacher appeared in 34 games for the Tigers recording 20 points and held a plus 5 rating.

He also leads all RIT defenceman in scoring and is tied for third on the team in scoring.

Brubacher scored a career-high three points back on December 2 in a victory over Niagara.

Last season with the Spruce Kings Brubacher recorded 32 points in 41 games before being traded to the Powell River Kings.