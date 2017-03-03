The Prince George Cougars exploded with five goals in the 2nd period to carry them to an impressive 8-4 victory over the Kamloops Blazers.

The game was played before 4,273 fans on Lumberjack night at CN Centre where the home team gave away a roof.

After missing 12 games with an injury, defenceman Brendan Guhle returned to the line-up and racked up a goal, three assists in addition to being a team-high +5.

Kody McDonald and Jared Bethune each added two goals and an assist for the Cougars who posted their 41st victory of the season, two shy of the club record with six to play.

Both Colby McAuley and Radovan Bondra picked up a goal and a helper for the Cats, who beat a team that currently sits in a playoff spot for the first time in over six weeks.

Prince George outshot Kamloops 50-31. Both teams had a power play goal and a shorthanded tally.

The loss for the Blazers dropped them into third in the B.C. Division.

Kelowna moved past Kamloops after the Rockets 3-2 shootout victory in Everett.

The (41-20-3-2) Cougars lead Kelowna by four points and Kamloops by five.

In the Western Conference, Seattle moved into first following a 3-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

The Thunderbirds are a point ahead of both P.G. and Everett.

WHL games tonight (Saturday) include a Kamloops at Prince George rematch plus

Tri-City at Kelowna and Seattle at Everett.