The high school basketball season has ended for many teams following the conclusion of various Provincial championships in Langley.

Duchess Park finished 9th and College Heights 13th out of 16 in Girls Double A. Duchess won its last three games after dropping its opener. College Heights lost its first two and won its last two.

PGSS finished last out of 16 in Girls Triple A with an 0-4 record.

Duchess Park ended up 20th and PGSS last out of 24 in Jr. Girls.

Meanwhile, PGSS was 15th and Duchess Park 31st out of 32 in Junior Boys.