The City of Prince George will soon be the home of a new site for BC Transit vehicles.

Set to be located on Foothills Boulevard and 18th Avenue, the facility will come complete with a washing station, a refuelling pump, and garages for eco-friendly vehicles.

Aaron Lamb is a representative for the service agency and says the CNG buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 25%.

“As part of our fleet strategy and in terms of a replacement strategy, we’re going to be targeting that once that facility is complete, that’s when we would be having the new buses deployed at that time.”

Prince George current has 35 buses roaming around the city, including eight handyDARTs for residential stops.

Lamb says pilot runs have already been conducted in Nanaimo and Kamloops, which claims to have produced positive results.

“They are a worthwhile investment to make. We’re seeing that as we replace our fleet into the future, it is a direction that we want to take.”

He predicts the facility will be finished by Spring of 2019.

The City’s transit system is said to provide 1.9 million rides each year for residents.