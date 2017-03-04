Prince George Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Christensen Road late Friday night.

Around 10PM, 15 firefighters from three different halls arrived on-scene to heavy smoke coming out of the residence, but were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

Luckily, no one was in the house and after investigating for two hours, early reports determined the fire began in the basement, considered to be accidental.

There were no injuries, and there’s also no current estimate on dollar loss.