The Cariboo Cougars completed step one in their quest to become the 2017 Telus Cup victors.

Joel Patsey led the way with a pair of goals propelling the Cats to a 5-2 victory over the Okanagan Rockets.

Cariboo jumped out to a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes thanks to a nice finish from Myles Mattila followed by a garbage goal from Mason Richey.

Prince George Cougars prospect Max Kryski replied for the Rockets.

Patsey potted the first of his two goals in the second by ripping a one timer past Rockets goalie Owen Patrick.

Jesse Pomeroy expanded the advantage to three goals before the end of the middle frame converting on a feed from Jeremy Gervais.

Both teams traded goals in the third period.

Marcus Allen made 22 saves for the win in net.

Okanagan was outshot 40-24 with both teams wrapping up regular season play on Sunday at 10am from Kin 1.