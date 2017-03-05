Miracle Theatre’s latest play will be in production longer than expected.

The Last Romance, a romantic comedy about a widower finding love in a dog park, is being held over until March 12th. It was originally scheduled to end March 5th.

Director Ted Price says many of the shows have sold out since the production opened on February 17th. ArtSpace has turned into a 125-seat theatre, which he says has added to the great entertainment.

“The response has been so favourable. People have been very enthusiastic about the play, they just find it very entertain, very funny, and very heartfelt.”

Not only great news for play-goers but also for Spirit of the North. Through ticket sales, producer Anne Laughlin hopes to raise $50,000 for the organisation’s new breast cancer imaging centre. If things keep up, she Miracle Theatre could hit its mark.

“If we can fill up this extra week, indeed we’ll meet the goal so that’s what the push is now,” she says, “With these extra performances if these come along the goal will be met.”

Tickets are $30. You can get yours by calling or visiting Books & Company.