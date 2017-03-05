BC Wildfire Service will have more breathing room when anaylsing blazes.

The Service will have up to three years to look through wildfires operations and decide whether the government should pursue the recovery of costs associated with fire suppression and damages. It’s also extra time to initiate any required enforcement of wildfire-related legislation and consider charges related to things like damages and reforestation.

Minister of Forests Steve Thomson says this patience will save taxpayers money down the road.

“This is just the make sure that with the increasing complexity of fires that we give ourselves the adequate time to do the work he says, “more time and more flexibility and I think that’s something we all support.”

Wildfire BC reports it spent $119 million fighting blazes last summer and more than double that in 2015.