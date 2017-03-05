It was a mixed bag for the Northern Capitals B.C. female midget AAA hockey team this weekend.

On Friday, the Caps dropped a 6-4 decision to the Kootenay Wild in Fruitvale blowing leads of 2-0 and 4-3.

Jordan Shanks and Reilly MacLachlan put the visitors up by a deuce after 20 minutes.

In the second, both teams opened things up offensively as Kelsey Patterson potted a pair of markers to even the score at two early in the middle frame.

Caily Mellott and Sarah Jarvis responded for the Capitals but were unable to go into the break up by two thanks to a Lydia McLellan goal.

Patterson continued her domination of the Capitals in the third period notching two of Kootenay’s three unanswered goals to seal the victory.

Reece Hunt scored the final marker for Kootenay.

The Capitals continued to struggle with the lead on Saturday blowing a three-goal advantage in the third period to settle for a 3-3 tie against the Wild.

Mellot led the way with two more goals followed by another from Danielle Corrigan.

Hunt and Patterson scored for the second consecutive game for the Wild while Sahara Lafferty got the tying goal in the dying seconds.

The 3rd place Capitals (14-13-3) salvaged the three-game set with a 4-0 victory over 4th place Kootenay Sunday morning.

The Prince George based Capitals begin the playoffs next weekend at home against the last place Fraser Valley Rush in a best of three quarter-final series.