The Prince George Spruce Kings have their work cut out for them if they wish to stay in the BCHL playoff race.

On Sunday night, the boys in blue fell victim to the fast-flying offense of the league-best Wenatchee Wild, dropping Game 2 of the first round series by a score of 6-1.

Back at it Tuesday, we need your help Prince George! Let's get some wins and start this comeback! March 7th @ 7pm pic.twitter.com/A7IsGhilMH — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) March 6, 2017

The Spruce Kings were able to tame the Wild for the first 10 minutes of the evening at the Town Toyota Center; that is, until the home team broke loose netting two goals in 20 seconds courtesy of Dakota Rabbe and Brian Williams.

Wenatchee would light one more lamp on a power-play to lead by three goals after the opening frame, and then BCHL MVP Brendan Harris took over the second period netting two of his own.

Prince George’s Tyler Anderson however would bring some hope to the visiting team’s scoresheet!

The Top Defenceman Award finalist would send a sniper to the cage on a man-advantage, eventually deflecting in, and cut the Wild’s lead to four, but unfortunately it wouldn’t be enough.

Wenatchee’s Chris Jones would seal the deal with his first career BCHL playoff goal and improving his team’s series lead, 2-0.

A chippy final here, but the Wild take the game 6-1, and go up in the series 2-0 — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) March 6, 2017

PG netminder Tavin Grant started between the pipes for a second consecutive night, stopping 29 of 35 shots; Anthony Yamnitsky of the Wild only faced 13 attempts in the full 60 minutes.

As the series now shifts to Northern BC, the Spruce Kings will look to the home crowd to bounce back as 14 of their 25 regular season wins came at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, both with 7PM puck-drops.

Should the Kings win one of them, a Game 5 will also be played on home ice, set for Friday, March 10th at 7PM.