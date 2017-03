City Councillors will have a breezy agenda this evening.

First, presenters will speak to this first-ever Northern Balancing Our Minds Summit. This is based on the same annual youth health movement in Vancouver.

Council will also hear from a group of North College Park residents which doesn t want any new housing developments in the area.

Over 700 homeowners have signed a petition against housing growth

Council will appoint five new members to the city s Heritage Commission and one to the Library Board. Council is also creating a new Committee on a Healthy City Framework to help the city achieve social policy goals.

Council meets tonight at 6.