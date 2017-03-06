The second season for the Cariboo Cougars starts now as they begin preparations for their best of three first round playoff series against the Kootenay Ice that begins on Friday.

The Cats secured first overall in the BCMML with a pair of wins over the short-handed Okanagan Rockets Saturday and Sunday 5-2 and 4-3 respectively.

Cariboo finished ahead of the Vancouver Northeast Chiefs by two points in the standings and also led the league in goals for with a whopping 214 in 40 games.

On the other hand, this will be Kootenay’s first taste of playoff action in the BCMML.

They improved mightily this season posting a record of 18-21-0-1 nailing the down the final playoff spot by a whopping 18 points.

Cougars Head Coach and GM Trevor Sprague says despite the large point differential in the standings, the Ice won’t be taken lightly. “I think their goaltending has been pretty consistent for them throughout the whole season so our shooters need to bury pucks and then the other part is they are a hard-working team because of their second and third efforts on every puck. They really want to upset the Cariboo Cougars.”

Staying on the topic of goaltending, the Cougars are expected to roll with 16-year old Marcus Allen between the pipes.

Sprague adds while Allen has the inside track to start most of the games, backup goaltender Zack Wickson needs to be ready. “Allen doing what he’s been doing lately will get the start but if things falter for him Wickson will need to better for us to be successful. You’re not going to win a championship without good goaltending.”

Puck drops for Games 1 and 2 (Saturday) will be 3:45 pm at Kin 1 and at 10 am on Sunday if necessary.