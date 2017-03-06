The Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying who was responsible for substantial damage to the Quesnel River Bridge.

Sargeant Chris Riddle says they received a report of a hit and run collision on Friday.

“Approximately 50 feet of railing and cement between the pedestrian sidewalk and the southbound roadway portion of the bridge has been damaged, it appears we have some dual wheel impressions as well as some aluminium and broken plastic which is likely from a light bar and bumper of a large truck.”

Riddle says the driver also left behind a front bumper.

He says a large truck struck the railing while travelling southbound and did not stop to report the damage.

The bridge is still structurally sound but will need to be repaired at a substantial cost.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crimestoppers.