The Prince George Barracudas finished 8th out of 41 teams with 16 medals (including 7 gold) at the Swim B.C. short course AAA championships in Victoria.

10-year-old Jordan Vertue racked up four gold and and four silver medals and eight club records.

16-year-old Avery Movold earned two gold and three silver and one club record.

Other medals went to 16-year-old Hannah Esopenko (gold and bronze) and 13-year-old Claire Brown (silver).