Megan Tandy of Prince George finished 30th out of 60 in the women’s 10-kilometre pursuit at a World Cup biathlon race in PyeongChang, Korea.

Tandy was second of four Canadians. She qualified after a 39th place performance out of 97 in the 7.5 k sprint.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Tandy, a two-time Olympian, was part of the Canadian women’s biathlon team that ended up 8th in the 4×6 kilometre relay with a time of 1:09:09.6.

Germany won the women’s relay in 1:07:35.6 followed by Norway (1:07:58.4) and the Czech Republic (1:07:58.5).

Tandy resumes competition this weekend in Kontiolahti, Finland and then Oslo, Norway (March 17-19) for the final two World Cups of the season.