A chamber gallery full of College Heights residents hoping Council would protect their neighbourhood park left Monday night’s meeting with mixed emotions.

Homeowners grew concerned about North College Park when heavy machinery arrived May 2015. Presenters stated a contractor ripped out 12,000 square feet of woods and widened paths from two to 14 feet. Residents felt the threat was over when machines eventually left, however, the contractor came back and held an open house in November 2016. It was then that residents started a petition opposing any sort of development in the area. By Monday night’s meeting, the document had more than 1000 signatories.

Prince George administration was quick to assure residents North College Park is not for sale and that the contractor began working without permission but residents grew frustrated over the City’s method of protecting the area. Presenters asked Council to apply “Dedicated Park” status to the property, a high-level of protection that can be enforced by a municipal government under Section 30 of the Province of British Columbia’s Community Charter.

Each councillor shared their desire to keep the park but unanimously voted against applying this status to the area. Councillor Jillian Merrick informed the gallery Section 30 is designated for preserving properties and not a reactionary road block.

Presenter and local resident Miles Hogan wanted to protect the park for future generations. He’s happy that property isn’t for sale but says he’s disappointed by the decision.

“Such a forceful expression of the community and this tool, which was provided to municipalities to use, was not used in this case where there was such support for it,” he says, “They didn’t listen.”

Councillor Murry Krause is concerned that if Section 30 is used to protect one property now it will have to be used on others later. He’s thinking of the long-term consequences.

“If we moved down the path of every time there’s a green space that people are concerned about development happening in them that we protect them through that mechanism, that would stop all development.”

Administration plans to preserve the park as is and will take remedial action once the snow melts. North College Park is also scheduled for playground updates this spring.