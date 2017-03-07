The city is bettering water and sewage services this year through a number of initiatives.

One of the steps is adding staff members to improve maintenance.

Public Works Manager Dave Dyer is looking for the right people.

“We have a number of retirements so there’s a need to get experienced people in the division. It takes some time to get not only the experience but also the accreditation that’s required with the city water system.”

The division is also reviewing maintenance methods and streamlining information to workers through new handheld equipment.