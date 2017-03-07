Cougars forward Jared Bethune "lumberjacks" up the CN Centre crowd, scoring two goals in Friday's 8-4 victory over Kamloops Blazers | Brett Cullen Photography

Lumberjack night was a huge hit for the Prince George Cougars and it’s fans.

Vice-President of Business Andy Beesley says the promotion is coming back. “Definitely looking at doing a bigger, better version next year and I know we’ve got our game sponsor Ridgeline Roofing on board by doing something similar.”

The feature game turned out to be very popular amongst the fans according to Beesley. “It was just a massive hit, people just loved it and I think it really resonates with a lot of people from Prince George who think it’s fun to do the lumberjack theme but also respectful of the roots of our community and the fact we have a lot of hard-working people.”

The game was highlighted by special jerseys worn by the players that are available via until March 18th.

Here is the link to the auction.