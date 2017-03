Submitted photo of Seehra standing alongside his coach Bob Pegues

Former Prince George resident Jag Seehra was named Golden Boy at the Golden Gloves Championships in Langley.

The award goes to the top boxer in the tournament.

Seehra, who recently moved to Vancouver Island, beat Leo Samarelli in what was voted “best fight”on the card.

The 26-year-old Seehra is preparing to compete at the Nationals in April in Quebec City.