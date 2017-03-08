The third annual UNBC Legacy Breakfast was a smashing success raising a record-high of $54,000.

The funds support Timberwolves athletic scholarships.

Athletic Director, Loralyn Murdoch says their lineup of guest speakers has added to the intrigue.

“You know we had Hayley (Wickeheiser) the first year and Pinball Clemons the next followed by Theo Fleury this year and consistently raised or matched the bar which has really put people back into the room. We had the most people in attendance this year so we’re growing in numbers with the word of mouth getting out.”

The added funding is vital according to Murdoch. “Without this money, we wouldn’t be able to bring in and recruit locally the best student-athletes that we can in soccer and basketball so it’s important to know for our coaches on a yearly basis that they have some access to funds so they can go out and recruit the best.”

Last year’s event raised $52,000 while the fundraiser achieved $40,000 in hit inaugural stage in 2015.