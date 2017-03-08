Prince George recorded five new housing starts in February according to the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation.

Senior Market Analyst Taylor Pardy says the northern capital is slightly ahead of last year’s pace.

“On the single detached side of the market, we saw two starts for the month of February relative to four in the same month of last year while on the multi-unit side we saw three compared to none during the same time last year.”

So far in 2017, 11 new homes have broken ground compared to just 7 during the same period in 2016.

Similar sized communities such as Kamloops and Vernon are slightly ahead with 12 and 45 new housing starts respectively.