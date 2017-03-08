Distracted Driving is now the second leading cause of car crashes in BC.

March is Distracted Driving and Occupant Restraint Month across the province.

Police crews in Prince George are out in full force to catch motorists who still don’t get the message.

Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP says the issue has leapfrogged another long-standing problem in BC.

“Distracted driving has surpassed impaired driving as a factor in vehicle fatality and injury crashes in the province. It’s a big problem when people are driving, they have to beg cognizant of what’s going on around them.”

In week one of the month long campaign, police in Prince George issued 36 violations surrounding Distracted Driving and 31 Seatbelt violations.

The offence carries a fine of $368 with four demerit points followed by a $175 Penalty Point Premium.