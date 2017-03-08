Despite back to back convincing wins over the Kamloops Blazers, the Prince George Cougars are not in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for a 4th straight week.

The Cougars had an earlier stretch this season of 19 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

The Saint John Sea Dogs jump from #3 to #1. The Erie Otters slide from #1 to #2 and the Regina Pats are down one to #3.

The Medicine Hat Tigers remain at #7 and the Moose Jaw Warriors enter the rankings at #10.

Both the Everett Silvertips and Lethbridge Hurricanes are an honorable mention.

The weekly rankings are compiled by a panel of NHL scouts.