17-year-old Cody Glass scored twice and added two assists to lead the Portland Winterhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Prince George Cougars.

The draft eligible Glass has 89 points (29 goals) in 64 games.

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Winterhawks, who are 4th in the U.S. Division, three points behind Tri-City.



The Cougars led 3-2 at the midway point of the game before Portland tallied the next three goals, two of them in the 3rd period.

Radovan Bondra notched three assists while Brendan Guhle and Jesse Gabrielle picked up a goal and an assist each for the Cats, who went 2-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Colby McAuley, with the last goal of the game, and Aaron Boyd also scored for Prince George.

Ty Edmonds took the loss with 33 saves as Portland outshot P.G. 38-33.



Cougars coach Richard Matvichuk said on the 94.3 the Goat post-game

show his team turned the puck over in the high risk areas too many times and “we didn’t play good enough in the 3rd period.”

The (42-21-3-2) Cougars remain in first place in the B.C. Division by two points over the Kelowna Rockets, who have won five straight.

P.G. has four regular season games left and Kelowna has five remaining.

The Cougars, who play Friday in Tri-City and Saturday in Spokane, are five points in front of 3rd place Kamloops after the Blazers beat the Victoria Royals 5-2 Wednesday.

The Everett Silvertips skunked the Spokane Chiefs 4-0 to take over first in the Western Conference.

Everett is a point ahead of Seattle and two in front of Prince George.