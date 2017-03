The 14th seeded Duchess Park Condors lost 77-58 to #3 Byrne Creek of Burnaby in the first game of the Provincial boys AAA basketball championship in Langley.

The Condors drops down to the consolation side in the 16-team tournament.

Duchess will be back on the court Thursday morning at 10:15 against Charles Hayes.

Cedars Christian will face Surrey Christian in its opener at the BC girls A basketball championship in Duncan.