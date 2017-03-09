It was March 8th, 1967 that the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George was incorporated. Fifty years later, the RDFFG celebrated its golden anniversary.

The Regional District marked the occasion by releasing a 15-page booklet Wednesday, which explores the area’s history and encourages you to explore.

“Maybe people don’t know what’s out in Valemount, or what’s in McBride or Mackenzie, maybe they don’t travel away but they can take a look in that booklet and spot a place to visit,” says Board Vice-Chair Terry Burgess, “maybe not somebody goes snowmobiling in Valemount – which is probably the best snowmobiling in the province – that’s what we hope to do with that booklet.”

The RDFFG started with just two employees and a $109,000 budget. It’s grown up to represent 50,676 square kilometres, including Prince George, Mackenzie, Valemount, McBride, and seven smaller electoral areas. It’s helped communities fund things like solid waste management, hospitals, drinking water, and fire protection. Today, the budget is around $4.2 million.

RDFFG Chair Art Kaehn has been on the Board since the late 1980’s and is excited what’s in store for the next 50 years.

“We’ve taken a number of things on over the years and moved along and of course, each Board has added something to it. The group we had in the mid-2000s brought us along with the cultural plan and the group we have today is taking us through other different services that are coming forward. ”

Celebrations also include a new list of 50 notable events, places, and projects across the region. It’ll also hold head to other communities to hold its Board meetings this year.