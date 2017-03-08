The Advisory Committee on Accessibility presented it’s upcoming work plan to the city Wednesday night.

The volunteer group advises council on situations holding citizens back from fully participating in everyday life. They’ve made many recommendations, and Chair Andrea Palmer is happy to see many coming to light. Possibly the biggest change planned for this year will be automatic sliding doors at the Kin Centres, thanks to contributions from the City of Prince George and $50,000 from the federal government.

“Anybody who’s struggled with a hockey bag will recognise that those doors pose a challenge. Consider that you’re trying to attend and event in a mobility device, for example, it’s just that much on an extra barrier.”

The city is also acting on the committee’s recommendations to upgrade the Elkscentre. Palmer is happy staff and council are paying attention.

“This is a subject that’s becoming increasingly important in our culture and Prince George is leading the way in terms of licensing to our committee, listening to its populous and making changes that make life easier for everybody to have access to all aspect of civic life.”

The Committee’s 2017 action plan includes developing a training resource to help City administrations understand seniors’ needs, keep tracking pedestrian network issues, and continue recommending how to use the city’s accessibility-purposed grant money.