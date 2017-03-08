What a difference a day makes.

The Prince George Spruce Kings exploded for seven goals as they earned their first victory of the 2017 BCHL Playoffs upsetting the heavily favoured Wenatchee Wild 7-4 at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena on Wednesday.

Things started off with a bang when the Spruce Kings jumped out to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes chasing Wild goaltender Anthony Yamnitsky.

The offensive surge began on a 5 on 3 power play goal from Tyler Anderson who ripped a shot past Yamnitsky for a 1-0 lead.

Ben Poisson and Bryan Allbee completed the offensive barrage giving the hosts a sizeable advantage.

In the second, Kyle Johnson completed a hard-working three-way passing play below the Wenatchee goal line sliding a back hand shot past net minder Devin Cooley.

Alex Bates finally put the Wild on the board thanks to a hard wrist shot underneath the cross bar past Spruce Kings netminder Tavin Grant making it a 4-1 game.

The Spruce Kings cashed in on another effort play from 17-year old forward Ethan De Jong who buried his 1st BCHL playoff goal past Cooley ending the middle frame on a high-note.

After Johnson potted his second of the contest to put Prince George up five, Wenatchee peppered Grant feverishly in the third starting with a Matt Baker power-play goal.

The tide continued to turn for Wenatchee when Dakota Raabe tucked home a Baker feed cutting the lead to 6-3.

AJ Vanderbeck pulled the visitors within a pair shortly after a failed clearing attempt inside the Prince George zone.

Ben Brar finally iced the see-saw battle roofing the empty-netter into a yawning cage forcing a fifth game in the series.

Prince George was outshot 54-33.

Allbee caught up with MYPGNOW after the game and says it was a big relief to finally breakthrough offensively. “I think this gives us a lot of confidence, so far this series we’ve had trouble scoring goals and tonight (Wednesday) we came out and put up seven so that’s huge for us.”

The 19-year old local product was a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds team that went to the WHL Final and lost to the eventual champion Brandon Wheat Kings.

With last year’s deep run under his belt, there are some lessons that can be applied to this series. “I just want to send the message that you’re never out of it and there’s times when you think your down but in playoffs things have to shed off quick and you need a short memory and bounce back.”

Wild Forward Charlie Combs says the sluggish start was costly. “They just caught us on our heels and we tried to comeback in the third but we just couldn’t dig out of that hole.”

Wenatchee leads the best of seven series 3-1 with the fifth game slated for Friday at the RMCA.

BCHL Playoff Scoreboard

Salmon Arm Silverbacks 6 Trail Smoke Eaters 4 (Smoke Eaters lead series 3-1)

Victoria Grizzlies 4 Nanaimo Clippers 3 (Grizzlies lead series 3-1)

Powell River Kings 4 Cowichan Valley Capitals 3 (OT) (Powell River wins series 4-0)