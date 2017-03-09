If you’re healthy and between 17-35, all it takes is 10 minutes and a cheek swab to be a superhero.

The UBC Stem Cell Club at UNBC is holding a stem cell drive at Pine Centre Mall Sunday.

Simply put, healthy stem cells create healthy blood. If someone suffering from a blood disease – like leukemia – can’t make healthy blood, a stem cell match could be the difference between life and death.

“When somebody is diagnosed, about 25% of the time they’re going to find a match within their own family but a whopping three-quarters of the time they need a total stranger to be the ones to save their life,” says Canadian Blood Services’ Yukon/British Columbia Stem Cell Program Manager Trudi Goels, “the only way that we find donors for them is by checking our registry. So if you don’t register we can’t find you.”

Goels is trying to grow the database, as she says up to 800 Canadians need a donor.

The clinic is March 12 from 11 AM – 5 PM.

You can find more information here.