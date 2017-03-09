Prince George RCMP is investigating a business on the 5000 block of Domano Boulevard that was been broken into twice in a week.

Police responded to a break-in on Wednesday, March 8th, at approximately 3:45 AM. The same business was targetted on Thursday, March 2nd around 3:40 AM.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing were taken during the most recent incident. Evidence shows that two suspects fled on foot to a nearby vehicle before police arrived.

During the March 2nd incident, suspects took a “significant amount of clothing” and were gone before RCMP showed up.

Police can’t confirm the same people are responsible for both crimes but report there were similarities in both investigations.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Prince George RCMP detachment (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using keyword “pgtips”.