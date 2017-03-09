Prince George Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding two drones that have been missing for more than two months.

On the night before January 4th, a male suspect entered an electronics store on the 6300 block of Southridge Avenue in College Heights, stealing two DJI Phantom Drones with an estimated total value of more than $2200.

He is described as:

– White

– Approximately 60 years old

– Fair complexion

– Medium build

Police says all efforts to identify the suspect have come up negative.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.