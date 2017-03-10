UNBC continues to be one of the best places to work not just in Prince George but in the entire province.

The university cracked the BC Top 100 Employers list along with Northern Health and Canfor.

Associate Vice-President Barb Daigle says they’re pleased to be mentioned once again. “We’ve been named a top employer in BC for the fourth time in six years now so we’re very excited about that. We also won the award in 2012, 2014, and 2016.”

Daigle adds the school’s standard of excellence is a major part of their success. “The commitment of our faculty and staff here in our community and the positive work environment is another reason why UNBC is able to recruit such exceptional people. UNBC is a great place to be.”

The honour is often looked at as a benchmark for the school according to Daigle. “We are committed to having positive and productive work and learning environments here at UNBC, there’s always room to grow and get better so we see it as an exciting award but also an opportunity to keep doing some great work.”

UNBC was also named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers in 2016.

Here is a link to the full list.

http://www.canadastop100.com/bc/