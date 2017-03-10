The jobless rate in Prince George reached 7.9% in February.

That’s compared to 5.8% during the same time last year.

Labour Division Analyst Vince Ferrao says the number of people on the unemployment line has also increased.

“We have about 4,000 unemployed people this February compared to 2,900 a year ago. The number of people working was 46,800 in 2016 and was 46,600 this February.”

However, Ferrao says the jump in unemployment is not considered significant since the increase was 2.6% or higher.

The city mark fell well below the BC unemployment rate of 5.1% which remains the lowest in Canada.

The provincial number is at it’s lowest point since October 2008.