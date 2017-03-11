The Duchess Park Condors placed 11th out of 16 with a 2-2 record at the Provincial boys AAA basketball championship in Langley.

Duchess, seeded 14th prior to the tournament, outscored Maple Ridge 52-48 Saturday in the game for 11th and 12th.

Earlier, the Condors lost 77-58 to Byrne Creek on Wednesday, beat Charles Hayes 75-74 on Thursday and dropped a 74-70 decision to Nanaimo on Friday.

#

The Cedars Christian Eagles won their last three games to finish 9th at the B.C. girls A basketball championship in Duncan.

Cedars lost its opener 47-43 to Surrey Christian on Wednesday before the outscoring Selkirk of Kimberley 50-46 on Thursday, St. Ann’s of Kamloops 43-33 on Friday and Valemount 68-57 in the 9th/10th place game on Saturday.