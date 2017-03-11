The Prince George Cougars set a club record with their 44th win, 4-3 over the Chiefs before 8,233 fans in Spokane.

The victory guaranteed Prince George home ice advantage in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

HISTORY! The Cats have their most wins in 23 years! They hang on to defeat the Chiefs 4-3 to secure their 44th win and home-ice in Rnd. 1! — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) March 12, 2017

The Cougars took control early and led 3-0 after both the first and second periods.

Jared Bethune notched a goal and an assist while Jesse Gabrielle set up a pair.

Josh Curtis, Nikita Popugaev and Josh Anderson also scored for the (44-21-3-2) Cats, who outshot the Chiefs 40-30.

Spokane trailed 4-1 before they made it a close finish with goals at 13:39 and 18:47 of the third period.

Nick McBride made 27 saves.

4-3 the final in Spokane. @bethune_21 with a goal and an assist and 27 saves for Nick McBride! Cougars remain two points up for the B.C. Div — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) March 12, 2017

Prince George went 1-for-2 on the power play while Spokane was 2-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Cougars lead the B.C. Division by two points over the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets won their 7th straight, 4-3 in OT over the Victoria Royals as Dillion Dube tallied his second goal of the game at 19 seconds of overtime.

The Cougars conclude their regular season with a home and home against the Blazers: Friday in Kamloops and Saturday at CN Centre.

Fan Appreciation Night on March 18th at the @CNCentre will have major playoff implications! Grab tickets today at https://t.co/mFD5946Wh3 pic.twitter.com/tf4dK6leDI — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) March 11, 2017

The Blazers, five points back of the Cats, can not catch P.G. in the standings and are likely headed for a 3rd place finish in their division.

The Rockets host Everett Wednesday before wrapping up with a home and home against the Giants; Friday in Kelowna and Saturday in Langley.

If the Rockets win their final three games they would take the B.C. Division title.

In the Western Conference standings after play on Saturday, Seattle leads with 94 points followed by Everett and Prince George with 93 and Kelowna with 91.

Seattle has three games remaining and Everett has five to play.