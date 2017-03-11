For the first time this BCHL season the high-flying Wenatchee Wild are starting to look human.

After jumping out to a 3-0 series lead in the best of seven Mainland Division semi-finals against the Spruce Kings the heavily-favoured Wild were punched in the mouth on consecutive occasions by Prince George losing a pair of games in two completely different fashions.

On Wednesday, the Spruce Kings did the unthinkable and outscored Wenatchee by a 7-4 score in a game that resembled some good old-fashioned fire wagon hockey played by the likes of the 1980’s Edmonton Oilers.

Game 5 at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena on Friday resembled a tight-checking, knock them down and drag them out kind of a game where the Spruce Kings prevailed by a 3-1 margin forcing a sixth game in Wenatchee on Sunday.

For the second consecutive game, Prince George was able to jump on Wild goaltender Anthony Yamnitsky early on lighting the lamp twice in the opening period courtesy of Kyle Johnson and Ben Brar giving the hosts a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the middle frame, the contest tightened up considerably following a Dakota Raabe goal for Wenatchee cutting the deficit in half to 2-1.

You could cut the tension with a knife inside the RMCA during the third period as a tense crowd of 1209 sat and watched in a nervous state.

With neither team giving an inch, the Wild pulled Yamnitsky with less than two minutes remaining only to see Jarod Hovde fire a loose puck from the far corner into the empty net securing the win for the Spruce Kings.

MYPGNOW caught up with Johnson after the game who spoke about the team’s belief following two consecutive wins against the BCHL’s top team. “It proves in our room we can do some damage and we believe that more than ever, we’re excited to go down to Wenatchee and give them a run for their money. It’s a tough building to win in but the way we gutted out this victory shows us we can gut out anything.”

Johnson has a team-high 4 goals in just three games in this series playing on a line with Hovde and Tanner Campbell.

The 18-year old forward explained what’s going right for the trio. “Our line is really clicking and we’re sticking to our identity, we’re three fast, skilled players who are moving the puck and a lot of the success has been off the rush and that’s something we can look to generate on.”

Wenatchee’s dynamic duo of Brendan Harris and Charlie Combs who put a combined 182 points in the regular season recorded just one assist during the three game stretch at the RMCA.

Spruce Kings netminder Tavin Grant made 31 saves in the victory.

Game 6 is slated for 8:05 pm on Sunday from the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

BCHL Playoff Scoreboard

Langley Rivermen 6 Chilliwack Chiefs 4 (Chiefs lead series 3-2)

Victoria Grizzlies 4 Nanaimo Clippers 2 (Grizzlies win series 4-1)

Trail Smoke Eaters 7 Salmon Arm Silverbacks 4 (Smoke Eaters win series 4-1)