The Cariboo Cougars began the 2017 BCMML playoffs the same way they finished most games during the regular season.

With a convincing victory.

The major-midget Cats outshot the Kootenay Ice on Friday by a 49-16 margin enroot to a 5-1 victory.

Kootenay was blitzed out of the gate by the Cougars falling behind 3-0 after 20 minutes courtesy of Reid Perepeluk, Daine Dubois, and Devin Sutton.

In the second, both teams traded goals keeping Cariboo’s three-goal lead intact thanks to a late power-play goal by Tray Thomas.

Aiden Jenner replied for the Ice.

Dawson Creek’s Brandon Rowley added another marker for Cariboo extending the lead to four when the final buzzer sounded.

Marcus Allen picked up the easy 15 save victory for the Cougars while Ice netminder Jaysen MacLean made 44 saves in defeat.

Cariboo leads the best of three series 1-0 with game two slated for Saturday at 2:30 pm from Kin 1.

BCMML Playoff Scoreboard

VNW Giants 5 Okanagan Rockets 4 (Giants lead best of three 1-0)

VNE Chiefs 5 Valley West Hawks 3 (Chiefs lead series 1-0)