Prince George Firefighters have been raising raffles for nearly 30 years and today, they get to award one lucky resident with a brand new 2017 Harley Davidson.

The funds raised every year go to a foundation of the firefighters’ choosing; most recently, PG’s bravest have committed to giving back to the Spirit of the North Foundation.

Firefighter and Raffle Community Chair Mark Dorval says they’ve totalled $70,000 this year.

“We just kind of pick something that we fund fully or close to. We don’t want to give just a drop in the bucket; it’s great if they’re buying a $2 million MRI machine, and it’s not going to a bad place, but we like to pick things that we can really fund.”

Raffle tickets have SOLD OUT once again for the draw, which Dorval says is great to see.

He also commends his fellow co-workers and members who’ve come out every year to support their cause.

“This is all volunteer; all of our members donate those times. They’re doing it on their own accord, so we wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support and without our members donating their times.”

Dorval says firefighters are more than willing to give up their time for the community and donate as much money as they can to the community as a group.

Today’s winner will be selected, 4:30PM at the Harley Davidson dealership of Prince George.